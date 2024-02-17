HFD airlifts ailing hiker, 80, from Lanikai Pillbox Trail

An 80-year-old man was taken to a hospital in stable condition after falling ill on the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua this afternoon.

Honolulu Fire Department officials said they responded to a 911 call at 12:40 p.m. about a hiker, who reportedly suffered heat exhaustion and was unable to descend the trail on his own.

Six units with 17 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving at the trailhead at 12:54 p.m. and going up the trail by foot, HFD said in a news release. A second unit established a landing zone nearby.

First responders found the hiker at 1:09 p.m., did a medical assessment and provided basic life support, HFD said. The hiker was airlifted by HFD to the landing zone, where Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics took over his care at 1:21 p.m. and transported him to a hospital.