HPD seeks several males after man, 39, fatally shot in Makaha

Honolulu police are seeking several males after a 39-year-old man was fatally shot in Makaha this afternoon.
The Honolulu Police Department said in a social media post that shortly after 2:30 p.m., a group of males argued with the man near Ohikilolo Ranch.
The 39-year-old was shot and the males fled toward Farrington Highway, HPD said.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics responded to a call at Farrington Highway and Keaau Homestead Road at 2:37 p.m. for a patient who suffered an “apparent gunshot wound.”
The man was dead on arrival, EMS said.
HPD has opened a homicide investigation and said anyone with information on the shooting should call police.
———
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.