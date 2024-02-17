HPD seeks several males after man, 39, fatally shot in Makaha

Honolulu police are seeking several males after a 39-year-old man was fatally shot in Makaha this afternoon.

The Honolulu Police Department said in a social media post that shortly after 2:30 p.m., a group of males argued with the man near Ohikilolo Ranch.

The 39-year-old was shot and the males fled toward Farrington Highway, HPD said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics responded to a call at Farrington Highway and Keaau Homestead Road at 2:37 p.m. for a patient who suffered an “apparent gunshot wound.”

The man was dead on arrival, EMS said.

HPD has opened a homicide investigation and said anyone with information on the shooting should call police.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.