Motorcyclist, 30, seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Waikiki

A 30-year-old motorcyclist was taken to a trauma center in serious condition this morning after he was hit by a vehicle in Waikiki.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded to the incident on Kalakaua Avenue and Pau Street at around 10 a.m.
Paramedics treated the man for serious injuries and took him to a hospital, according to EMS.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.