Man, 30s, hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Kaneohe

A motorcyclist in his 30s is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash this afternoon in Kaneohe, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

At about 1:30 p.m., EMS responded to the scene at Alaloa Street in Kaneohe. A man estimated to be 33 years old suffered serious trauma injuries in a motorcycle accident.

EMS used advanced trauma skills to treat the patient and took him to a hospital in serious condition.

No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the accident.

No further information was provided.