Man, 30s, hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Kaneohe

A motorcyclist in his 30s is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash this afternoon in Kaneohe, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
At about 1:30 p.m., EMS responded to the scene at Alaloa Street in Kaneohe. A man estimated to be 33 years old suffered serious trauma injuries in a motorcycle accident.
EMS used advanced trauma skills to treat the patient and took him to a hospital in serious condition.
No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the accident.
No further information was provided.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.