Unattended death of man found in Kakaako apartment reclassified as second-degree murder

Honolulu police reclassified today the unattended death of a 63-year-old man found dead Wednesday in his Kakaako apartment to second-degree murder, the third murder on Oahu in less than a week.

Police said the victim and the assailant apparently knew one another, but no arrests have been made yet, police said in written highlights late this afternoon.

This comes just days after the murder of an Ohikilolo rancher Saturday, in which a 17-year-old boy allegedly shot him, and a first-degree attempted murder and second-degree murder case in the Keeaumoku area early Sunday morning.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office would not provide an identification Thursday evening of the 63-year-old.

The man was found dead Wednesday at 6:57 p.m. with multiple stab wounds in his secured apartment, police said in a brief report. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted and the Medical Examiner’s Office found that the manner of death is homicide. Police then reclassified the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

With regard to the Keeaumoku area murder case, police arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder in the stabbing of three men, one fatally.

Police said the three men started assaulting the suspect, who walked into an establishment with a woman. He then allegedly stabbed them, according to witnesses.

Police released the suspect today pending investigation as to the murder and attempted murders. However, he remains in custody after being arrested on a no-bail warrant for violation of parole.