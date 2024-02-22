comscore Off the news: An act of aloha or an ethics violation? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: An act of aloha or an ethics violation?

  • Today
  • Updated 8:01 p.m.

In this land of aloha, little gifts of appreciation can go a long way. But when it comes to government services, it’s not hard to imagine a little gift-giving snowballing into conflicts of interest, even public corruption. Read more

Previous Story
Off the news: New coral reef insurance policy blooms

Scroll Up