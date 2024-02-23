Injured hiker airlifted from Koko Head Crater Trail

Honolulu Fire Department rescue personnel rescued an injured woman in her 50s from the Koko Head Crater Trail in Hawaii Kai today.

The woman reportedly suffered an injury and could not descend the trail on her own, HFD said in a news release.

HFD responded to the 2:42 p.m. 911 call, dispatching six units with 15 personnel.

The first unit hiked to the woman’s location, while a second unit prepared a nearby landing zone.

Rescue personnel arrived at 3;15 p.m. at the hiker’s location, assessed her medically and provided basic life support.

Air 1 brought rescue personnel to the hiker, and prepared her for an airlift operation.

She was transported by Air 1 to the landing zone.

Emergency Medical Services took over care at 4:07 p.m.

HFD reminds the public to carry a cellphone with a full battery and an external backup battery.

HFD also urges anyone to stay in one place. This will aid in being found more quickly and reduces the chance of getting into further trouble, especially after dark.

HFD says it is important to notify someone of your hike location and destination before setting out.