Kauai pedestrian, 55, dies after being struck by vehicle

Kauai police said a 55-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday morning by a vehicle on Poipu Road.

A Toyota multi-purpose vehicle, heading west, veered off the road near Kiahuna Shopping Center at about 8:50 a.m. and struck the Kalaheo man as he was walking on the westbound shoulder, according to a preliminary police report.

Police have not yet released the man’s identity.

People near the scene found the man unresponsive and began administering CPR until first responders arrived and took over resuscitation efforts. The man was transported to Wilcox Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The two occupants of the vehicle were uninjured.

Police did not provide a description of the driver of the vehicle.

Police closed Poipu Road in both directions for about 30 minutes while the Kauai Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section investigated. Speed and impairment are not suspected factors in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

This was Kauai’s second traffic fatality of 2024.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to call Officer Shawn Hanna at 808-241-1615. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300, submitting a tip at cskauai.org, or through the Crime Stoppers Kauai P3 Tips Mobile App.