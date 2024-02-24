Man fatally stabbed in Kakaako apartment worked at UH-Manoa

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 63-year-old man found dead Wednesday with multiple stab wounds in his Kakaako apartment as Yaohua Yan.

Police reclassified his death Thursday to a second-degree murder case from an unattended death after an autopsy determined the manner of death was homicide.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance, examining evidence and interviewing witnesses. They said the suspect and victim apparently knew each other. No arrests have been made.

Yan had worked for five years at the University of Hawaii at Manoa Center of Disability Studies and was in charge of program/website management and development, institutional agreements, wrote grants, provided fiscal source support and coordinated community events and outreach projects. A few months ago, he accepted a position as an academic support specialist at UH-Manoa’s Center for Chinese Studies, according to an Oct. 2 announcement from the center.

Ming-Bao Yue, director of the Center for Chinese Studies, wrote in the announcement that Yan “(is) a hard-working, mature, reliable/responsible and cooperative team player.” He held master’s and bachelor’s degrees in Chinese language and literature from East China Normal University in Shanghai.

He arrived in Hawaii in 1991 and earned a master’s degree from UHM’s College of Education. He was a special education teacher for the Department of Education for more than a decade.