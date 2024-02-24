comscore Peterson’s Upland Farm sells its last eggs after 114 years | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Peterson’s Upland Farm sells its last eggs after 114 years

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:04 a.m.
  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Sharon Peterson Cheape, left, carried a flat of eggs Friday to longtime customer Jen Snow and son Casey, 5, during the final day of operations at Peterson's Upland Farm in Wahiawa.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Sharon Peterson Cheape, left, carried a flat of eggs Friday to longtime customer Jen Snow and son Casey, 5, during the final day of operations at Peterson’s Upland Farm in Wahiawa.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Sharon Peterson Cheape greeted customers in their cars Friday as they waited in a long line for the last of the fresh eggs at Peterson's Upland Farm. The farm has supplied eggs to the community and been a mainstay both for the general public as well as some of Hawaii's top restaurants.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Sharon Peterson Cheape greeted customers in their cars Friday as they waited in a long line for the last of the fresh eggs at Peterson’s Upland Farm. The farm has supplied eggs to the community and been a mainstay both for the general public as well as some of Hawaii’s top restaurants.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Martha Peterson, left, and Dulcie Honda arranged the last of the egg orders at the farm.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Martha Peterson, left, and Dulcie Honda arranged the last of the egg orders at the farm.

They lined up several hours early along Dole Road — some of them with lei — for just one more chance to take photos, say aloha and buy eggs from the farm, which is set to close after 114 years in business. Read more

