HFD uses airlift to rescue injured hiker from Waimano Pool Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 43-year-old injured female hiker from Waimano Pool Trail in Pearl City this afternoon by airlift.
HFD sent five units staffed with 17 personnel to the scene after receiving a 911 call at 3 p.m. from a Good Samaritan reporting that a woman had fallen and sustained an injury. Dispatchers used the call data to locate the woman.
The first units arrived at the scene at 3:12 p.m and secured a landing zone nearby in preparation for a search and rescue operation by air. Air 1 inserted rescue personnel into the trail, who arrived at the woman’s location at 3:39 p.m.
The woman was airlifted by Air 1 to a nearby landing zone and her care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 4:33 p.m.
HFD reported that no other injuries were reported.
HFD offers the following safety tips for hiking:
>>Assess your fitness level and hiking capabilities.
>>There are a wide variety of trails in Hawaii, so pick one that suits your level.
>>Ensure you stay hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion, becoming disoriented, and muscle cramps.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.