HFD uses airlift to rescue injured hiker from Waimano Pool Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 43-year-old injured female hiker from Waimano Pool Trail in Pearl City this afternoon by airlift.

HFD sent five units staffed with 17 personnel to the scene after receiving a 911 call at 3 p.m. from a Good Samaritan reporting that a woman had fallen and sustained an injury. Dispatchers used the call data to locate the woman.

The first units arrived at the scene at 3:12 p.m and secured a landing zone nearby in preparation for a search and rescue operation by air. Air 1 inserted rescue personnel into the trail, who arrived at the woman’s location at 3:39 p.m.

The woman was airlifted by Air 1 to a nearby landing zone and her care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 4:33 p.m.

HFD reported that no other injuries were reported.

HFD offers the following safety tips for hiking:

>>Assess your fitness level and hiking capabilities.

>>There are a wide variety of trails in Hawaii, so pick one that suits your level.

>>Ensure you stay hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion, becoming disoriented, and muscle cramps.