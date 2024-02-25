Man, 39, injured in Ewa Beach robbery

A 39-year-old man is in serious condition after he was apparently stabbed during a robbery Saturday night in the Ewa Beach area.

The suspect demanded the victim’s property and got into a heated argument with the victim, according to a police report. The suspect used “a dangerous instrument” to stab the victim, according to police.

The suspect then fled the scene at Waterfront at Puuloa. No arrests have been made.

The patient was transported to the nearest trauma facility, according to Emergency Medical Services.

An investigation is pending.