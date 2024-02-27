Maui police arrest 2 more teens for alleged school threats

Maui police have arrested two more teens as suspects of alleged threats against Iao Intermediate School.

The Maui Police Department said investigations revealed two girls, ages 13 and 14, were responsible for the Iao Intermediate School threat.

Police arrested the girls at about 3 p.m. and 3:23 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.

“The juvenile’s parents were notified and informed of the circumstances regarding this incident,” according to a statement from MPD.

Family Court was apprised of the investigation and authorized the release of both juveniles to their parents.

On Monday, police arrested another 13-year-old girl on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening after she allegedly made a threat against Kalama Intermediate School.

The identities of the girls have not been released.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and active for the other affected campuses, including Baldwin High School, where a threat was written in a bathroom and a photo circulated on social media.

“We want to assure the community that an increase in police presence in and around school campuses and surrounding areas will continue throughout the week,” said MPD in a news release. “We urge the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity or information to MPD.”