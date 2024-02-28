Fire chars Liliha home

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that broke out this morning at home in Liliha.

HFD received a 911 call at 7:24 a.m. for a fire at 1662 Olona Lane, a small, single-story home. Eleven units with about 39 personnel responded.

The first firefighters to arrive on scene at 7:27 a.m. found smoke and flames emanating from the home and began an aggressive fire attack.

The fire was brought under control just five minutes later, and extinguished at 7:39 a.m.

HFD searched for occupants and confirmed no one was home during the fire. No injuries were reported.

An update on the cause of the fire, along with estimated damages, will be provided when available.