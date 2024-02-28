comscore Man, 30, indicted in Kakaako stabbing death of UH employee | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 30, indicted in Kakaako stabbing death of UH employee

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:28 pm
    Jesse Lewis Nielsen, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 63-year-old man in a Kakaako apartment.

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 30-year-old man this morning in the stabbing death of University of Hawaii employee Yaohua Yan, 63, at Yan’s Kakaako apartment Feb. 19.

Jesse Nielsen was indicted on the charge of second-degree murder, which is punishable by life in prison with the possibility of parole.

But Nielsen may face an extended sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole because the victim was older than 60.

Nielsen is being held without bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

“Nielsen is not only alleged to have committed this crime, but he has a violent past. We are all safer with him off the street,” Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said in a news release. “Honolulu police did an excellent job collecting and analyzing evidence. We presented that evidence to the grand jury, which wasted no time in indicting Nielsen.”

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in an unrelated second-degree assault case.

