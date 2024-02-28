comscore Rainbows baseball team powers past Vulcans in Hilo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbows baseball team powers past Vulcans in Hilo

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 pm
  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Hawaii bench watches the action against N.C. State on Friday.

Matthew Miura powered a bases-clearing double, Elijah Ickes doubled home two runs, Kyson Donahue hit a 400-foot solo homer and Jared Quandt hit a three-run home run to power the Hawaii baseball team to a 15-2 victory over Hawaii Hilo tonight at Wong Stadium in Hilo.

The ’Bows improved their lead in this series to 115-21.

The ’Bows took a 1-0 lead without a hit in the second inning. Miura drew a walk and then stole second and third. After Sean Rimmer was hit by a pitch, Jake Tsukada put down a bunt as Miura raced home on the safety squeeze.

The ’Bows had squandered opportunities with Ickes and Jordan Donahue being picked off second. After filling the bases with no outs in the fourth, Miura was forced out at the plate on a grounder to first. Then Jordan Donahue grounded into an inning-ending double play.

But with runners at the corners in the sixth, Ickes pulled a drive down the left-field line to plate both Tsukada and Jordan Donahue.

In the seventh, Kyson Donahue, who entered as a pinch runner in the fifth, hit his second home run of the season. Later, Miura singled to center, sprinted all the way to third on an errant pickoff, and scored on a wild pitch.

After the ’Bows loaded the bases in the eighth, Miura emptied them with an opposite-field double to the right-corner.

UH plays host to Holy Cross on Friday in the first game of a four-game series at Les Murakami Stadium.

