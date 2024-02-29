First responders treat unresponsive swimmer at Ko Olina

First responders treated an unresponsive male swimmer at Ko Olina Lagoon 1 this evening.
Honolulu Emergency Services paramedics, Ocean Safety personnel and Honolulu Fire Department personnel responded to the call at around 6:30 p.m. for the 35-year-old man who went unresponsive while swimming. Bystanders responded to the patient until first responders arrived and administered advanced life support treatment, according to an EMS report.
The patient was taken to an emergency room in critical condition.
