Kauai firefighters rescue 3 after fall from Kalalau Trail

Kauai firefighters on Wednesday rescued three hikers, including two with head injuries after falling off the Kalalau Trail at Napali Coast State Wilderness Park.

The Kauai Fire Department at about 12:30 p.m. responded to a call regarding hikers who had fallen from the trail.

Shortly before 1:10 p.m., the rescue team aboard the Air 1 helicopter spotted one of the hikers roughly 200 feet below the trail. The team located two hikers — a man with apparent injuries to his head and body, and a female who reported no injuries.

The two were airlifted to safety, and then rescue personnel found a third hiker, a man on a hillside with apparent head injuries.

The injured male hikers — ages 73 and 41 — were airlifted to Princeville Airport and transferred to the care of American Medical Response.

The two, who were said to be visiting from Georgia, were taken to Wilcox Medical Center.