Letter: Stand behind Ukraine, stand up to world bullies
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.

If we want to continue to call ourselves a democracy, then we better start acting like one. Vladimir Putin is emboldened by our current political inaction that deprives promised help to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine. The speaker of the House and many well-paid members were recently on vacation as our citizens and those in Europe watched helplessly.

With the winter recess over, Congress needs to demonstrate that the U.S. and NATO keep their promises. Let us once more stand up to the bullies in this world and show strength on the world stage.

Michael Aach
Kalama Valley