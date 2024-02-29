comscore Man, 30, indicted in Kakaako stabbing death | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man, 30, indicted in Kakaako stabbing death

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
  • CRIMINAL JUSTICE DATA CENTER Jesse Lewis Nielsen

    CRIMINAL JUSTICE DATA CENTER

    Jesse Lewis Nielsen

  • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII Yaohua Yan

    UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

    Yaohua Yan

An Oahu grand jury Wednesday indicted Jesse Lewis Nielsen, 30, on a second-degree murder charge in the Feb. 19 stabbing death of a 63-year-old Kakaako man, Yaohua Yan, employed at the University of Hawaii’s Center for Chinese Studies. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Roy Foliente and Travis Ma
Next Story
Council adopts ‘monster homes’ measure

Scroll Up