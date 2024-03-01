Dick’s Lechon food truck in Waikele gets red placard

State health officials have closed Dick’s Lechon, a food truck at Waikele Shopping Center, and said they will keep it closed until an approved support kitchen can be found.

A Hawaii Department of Health news release said a Feb. 22 inspection found the support kitchen for the food truck was unusable and under construction. An employee stated that food sold from the truck was being prepared at a home kitchen, which is not permitted.

During a followup investigation on Thursday, DOH found the support kitchen was still unusable and under construction, and the food was still being received from an unapproved source.

The department said Dick’s Lechon will have to remain closed until an approved support kitchen is secured. A follow-up inspection will be done once the support kitchen renovations are completed or a new one is found.

Dick’s Lechon, run by Dick’s Lechon Corp., is a popular food truck selling plate lunches with lechon belly, lechon fried rice, pancit, and pork chops, among other items.