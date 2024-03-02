Girl, 11, suffers possible shark bite to foot at Kaaawa surf spot

An 11-year-old girl suffered a possible shark bite on the foot just off Kaaawa this afternoon but did not require an ambulance trip to the hospital, city emergency officials said.

Honolulu Ocean Safety, Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to the 911 call just before 1:30 p.m.

An EMS spokesperson said the child suffered a possible shark bite to her left foot at the surf break known as Rainbows, across from the back gate to Kualoa Ranch.

The child’s injuries were not life-threatening, and her parents declined EMS transportation to an emergency room, the spokesperson said.

A witness said they saw what looked like a small reef shark, and the City & County of Honolulu reported an “aggressive 3-to-4 foot shark” in the area.

Ocean Safety personnel have posted alert signs in the area.