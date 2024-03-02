Holy Cross scores twice in ninth inning to beat Hawaii

Holy Cross scored two unearned runs in the top of the ninth to earn a 6-4 baseball victory over Hawaii at Les Murakami Stadium.

It was 4-all after eight innings when Gianni Royer singled and Connor Cooney walked. CJ Egrie then bunted toward the mound. Right-handed pitcher Itsuki Takemoto threw wildly to third and Royer and Cooney raced home. Egrie was thrown out at third.

Takemoto, a freshman from Japan, had not allowed a run in five innings over three appearances this year.

The outcome evened the series at a game apiece. First pitch for the third game of the four-game set is today at 1 p.m.

Holy Cross right-hander Alex Bryant held the ’Bows without a hit through three innings and without a run in the first five innings.

But down 4-0 in the sixth, the ’Bows loaded the bases with one out when Elijah Ickes singled and DallasJ Duarte and Austin Machado drew walks.

Luke Lemond then was summoned to replace Bryant. A passed ball allowed Ickes to score from third and Duarte and Machado to move up a base. Matthew Miura then hit an opposite-field shot down the right-field line for a two-run triple to close the ’Bows to 4-3.