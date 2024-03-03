Honolulu police arrest woman for allegedly assaulting officer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was the second time in two days that an HPD officer was allegedly assaulted. Read more

Honolulu police arrested a 29-year-old woman Saturday night in Waikiki after she allegedly assaulted an officer, the second reported attack on an HPD officer in two days.

According to HPD, the woman was arrested at 9:41 p.m. for suspicion of first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, first-degree criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She remained in custody pending investigation, police said Sunday. No further information was immediately released.

In an unrelated incident, a 29-year-old man was arrested Friday night in Waialae after he allegedly assaulted a security guard and a responding HPD officer.

HPD said officers responded at 7 p.m. to a call reporting that a man was assaulting a security guard on the 1500-block of Laukahi Street.

“The male suspect then punched a responding HPD officer, causing pain, and was subsequently arrested” for suspicion of first-degree assault, resisting arrest and third-degree assault, according to a police report.