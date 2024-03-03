Injured hiker rescued from mountains above Moanalua Valley

Honolulu firefighters rescued a woman who got injured hiking in the mountains above Moanalua Valley early this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 7:58 a.m. today for the injured hiker and sent four units staffed with 12 personnel, with the first unit arriving on the scene 16 minutes later.

A husband and wife were reportedly walking when the woman fell and sustained an injury. The cell phone connection was lost during the 911 call, but HFD reports that their preliminary location showed they were located about 1.25 miles up the narrow Kamananui Valley Road at the top of Moanalua Valley.

HFD personnel drove up the road in an SUV and reached the hiker at 8:32 a.m. They assessed the hiker and brought her to Moanalua Valley Neighborhood Park at 8:47 a.m. where she was transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services.