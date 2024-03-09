comscore Human Services Department leader to change | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Human Services Department leader to change

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
The director of the state Department of Human Serv­ices plans to resign, and is slated to be replaced by a former state lawmaker. Read more

