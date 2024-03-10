Teen airlifted after injury on Koko Crater Trail

A teen was rescued after suffering an injury while hiking the Koko Crater Trail this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 10:44 a.m. for an injured hiker on the trail and sent six units staffed with 17 personnel, with the first unit arriving on the scene 13 minutes later and hiked on foot. A second unit secured a nearby landing zone.

The teen male reportedly fell approximately 20 feet and suffered an injury, so he was not able to descend on his own.

HFD reports arriving at the hiker’s location at 11:07 a.m., conducting a medical assessment and providing basic life support.

An Air 1 helicopter airlifted him to the landing zone and transferred him to the care of Emergency Medical Services at 11:40 a.m.