5 dead in Manoa murder-suicide | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

5 dead in Manoa murder-suicide

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.
  Honolulu police Sunday investigated the homicide scene at the white house above on Waaloa Street in Manoa.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu police Sunday investigated the homicide scene at the white house above on Waaloa Street in Manoa.

Honolulu police said a Manoa man fatally stabbed his wife and their three children in their home Sunday morning before killing himself in Hawaii’s worst mass homicide since the Xerox shooting in 1999 when seven people were gunned down at a Nimitz Highway business. Read more

