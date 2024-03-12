Man gets 20-year sentence in death of downtown security guard

Circuit Court Judge Shanlyn Park sentenced today Razi White, the man who fatally struck a 58-year-old Fort Street Mall security guard in 2022 with a metal water bottle, to 20 years in prison, with credit for time served.

White, who was initially charged with second-degree murder, reached a plea deal with the state and pleaded Dec. 19 to the lesser crime of manslaughter in the death of Michael Stubbs.

According to the plea agreement, the maximum sentence allowable was 20 years and a $50,000 fine.

Had he been tried and convicted of second-degree murder, the judge could have sentenced White to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole.

Witnesses said they saw Stubbs collapse and strike his face on the brick walkway after White struck him to the side of his head and face at about 5:25 p.m. May 3, 2022 near Pioneer Plaza. He died May 12, 2022.

Stubbs’ stepdaughter and longtime girlfriend addressed the court, asking the judge to give him the maximum sentence.

White’s court-appointed attorney, Nelson Goo, asked for 10 years’ probation under a special program.

White was also sentenced to two five-year terms and a 30-day term for attempted unauthorized control of a motor vehicle, specifically trying to steal a moped, theft and criminal property damage for damaging a glass door at Longs Drug Store. The judge ordered those sentences run concurrently with the 20-year sentence.

White also apologized to the family, and expressed remorse, and said he prays daily for Stubbs.