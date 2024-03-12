Wahine guard Phillips earns double BWC honors, Beeman is coach of year

Hawaii junior guard Daejah Phillips was named the Big West’s Best Sixth Player and voted to the all-conference first team while Laura Beeman earned her third Big West Coach of the Year honor today.

Four members of the Hawaii women’s basketball program were honored today as sophomore forward Imani Perez was named to the All-Defensive Team and voted to the All-Big West second team.

Joining her on the BWC second team is junior Lily Wahinekapu, who was a first-team selection last season.

Beeman led the Rainbow Wahine to a 20-9 overall record and 17-3 mark in the Big West to claim the regular-season title for the third time in her tenure.

Phillips, who was an honorable mention pick the last two seasons, averaged 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in conference play. She joins Megan Huff (2015 and ’16) as the only Rainbow Wahine to earn the Big West Best Sixth Player award twice.

Perez, who made the All-Freshman team last season, averaged 9.9 points and shot 60.8% from the field in conference games. She led Hawaii in rebounds (5.7 per game) and blocked shots (29), which ranked third in the conference.

Wahinekapu led UH in scoring at 11.6 points per game overall and 13.0 points per game in conference play.

Hawaii will attempt to win a third consecutive conference championship when it opens play in the Big West tournament in the semifinals on Friday at 9 a.m. Hawaii time in Henderson, Nev.