Man in critical condition after shooting in Aiea
Man in critical condition after shooting in Aiea

  • Today
A man was arrested this afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder in the second degree following a shooting in Aiea.

A little after 2 p.m. this afternoon officers responded to a weapons call on Kaulainahee Place in Aiea, according to the Honolulu Police Department. At about 2:16 p.m. this afternoon the Honolulu Fire Department posted a notice warning of a “Probable Active Threat Incident at 99-639 Kaulainahee Pl with HFD Resources,” according to a news alert from HFD.

By the time firefighters arrived on scene at 2:22 p.m.they determined it was not an active threat. HPD and city Emergency Medical Services technicians were on scene when HFD’s engine 10 arrived.

The male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officers arrested an adult male at the scene in connection with the shooting.

