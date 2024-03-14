comscore Firefighters extinguish house fire in Mililani Mauka | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Firefighters extinguish house fire in Mililani Mauka

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu firefighters put out a fire at a single-story home in Mililani Mauka late this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for the blaze at 4:28 p.m. for the fire near 95-1146 Laipu St. Ten units staffed with around 35 personnel responded to the call.

The first unit arrived at the scene at 4:32 p.m. and saw black smoke emanating from the home. Firefighters began an offensive fire attack and brought the fire under control at 4:41 p.m. The fire was fully extinguished a little under an hour later at 5:30 p.m.

One person was at home at the time of the fire, but was able to leave the house before HFD personnel arrived. The person was not injured and didn’t require any medical attention. No one else was at home at the time of the fire.

An investigation is underway to determine the origin and cause of the fire, and to provide estimated damages.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Rainbow Warriors advance to Big West semifinals

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up