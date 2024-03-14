Firefighters extinguish house fire in Mililani Mauka

Honolulu firefighters put out a fire at a single-story home in Mililani Mauka late this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for the blaze at 4:28 p.m. for the fire near 95-1146 Laipu St. Ten units staffed with around 35 personnel responded to the call.

The first unit arrived at the scene at 4:32 p.m. and saw black smoke emanating from the home. Firefighters began an offensive fire attack and brought the fire under control at 4:41 p.m. The fire was fully extinguished a little under an hour later at 5:30 p.m.

One person was at home at the time of the fire, but was able to leave the house before HFD personnel arrived. The person was not injured and didn’t require any medical attention. No one else was at home at the time of the fire.

An investigation is underway to determine the origin and cause of the fire, and to provide estimated damages.