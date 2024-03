Scoreboard – March 14, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Damien vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Punahou at Mid-Pacific,

3:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani 3:30 p.m.;

Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

OIA East: Castle at Kaiser; Roosevelt vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park; Kalani at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Pearl City; Nanakuli at Aiea; Leilehua at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Waianae;

Kalaheo at Kapolei; McKinley at Kahuku; Kaimuki at Radford. Games start at 3 p.m.

GOLF

ILH: Varsity I, 6:42 a.m. at Ted Makalena Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field.

TENNIS

College women: Illinois State vs. Hawaii, 3:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Courts.

ILH girls: Sacred Hearts vs. Maryknoll,

4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon Park; Punahou I at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist vs. Hanalani, 4:15 p.m. at Patsy T. Mink

Central Oahu Regional Park; ‘Iolani at Punahou II, 4:30 p.m.

OIA East: Kalani at Castle; McKinley at Kalaheo; Kaiser at Moanalua; Kailua vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School courts. Matches start at 1 p.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Leilehua; Mililani at Radford; Waialua at Campbell; Waianae vs. Waipahu at Jarand M.Y. Iwase Tennis Complex at CORP; Kapolei vs. Aiea at Pearlridge courts. Matches start at 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: Meet No. 1, field events at 3 p.m.;

running events at 4 p.m. at Kamehameha.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Spring Match, Colorado State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: Spring Match, Notre Dame vs. Chaminade, 4:30 p.m. at

McCabe Gym.

ILH boys: Varsity I, Punahou at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

OIA West: Waianae at Radford; Nanakuli at Aiea; Leilehua at Kapolei; Waipahu at Campbell; Waialua at Mililani. JV at

5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Kalani vs. Team 1 (Campbell/Radford/Waialua/Waipahu), 5 p.m.; Kailua vs. Roosevelt, 6:05 p.m.; Mililani vs.

Leilehua, 7:10 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

THURSDAY

GOLF

ILH: Varsity II, 6:48 a.m. at Hawaii Kai Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity II, Punahou I-AA at

Kamehameha-White, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Spring Match, Notre Dame vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at Hawaii Baptist, 6:15 p.m. Varsity II, Hanalani at Hawaii Baptist I-AA, 5 p.m. Varsity III,

Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission,

6:15 p.m.

OIA East boys: Farrington at Kaimuki;

Anuenue at Kailua; Roosevelt at Kaiser;

Kalani at Kahuku; Moanalua at McKinley; Kalaheo at Castle. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

‘Iolani def. Hawaii Baptist 24-26, 25-8,

25-20, 25-20

Kamehameha def. Mid-Pacific 25-17,

25-15, 25-17

Boys Varsity II

University def. Hawaii Baptist 25-22, 25-8,

25-15

Punahou def. Kamehameha 25-18, 33-35, 25-13, 25-22

Hanalani def. Damien 27-25, 25-21, 25-21

Boys JV II

University def. Maryknoll 25-21, 25-22

Hanalani def. Maryknoll 25-21, 25-21,

17-25, 25-20

Monday

Boys Varsity II

Hanalani def. Maryknoll 25-21, 25-21,

17-25, 25-20

Boys JV

Kamehameha-White def. ‘Iolani-Black

25-19, 14-25, 25-18

Kamehameha-Blue def. Hawaii Baptist

25-17, 25-17

University def. Maryknoll 25-21, 25-22

OIA EAST

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Kaiser def. Anuenue 25-8, 25-10, 25-16

Kailua def. Kalaheo 25-14, 25-21, 25-15

Kahuku def. McKinley 25-20, 25-7, 25-18

Kalani def. Kaimuki 25-17, 25-16, 27-26

Moanalua def. Castle 25-17, 25-19, 25-27,

25-17

Boys JV

Kailua def. Kalaheo 21-14, 21-16

Kahuku def. McKinley 21-9, 21-20

Kaimuki def. Kalani 21-16, 21-17

Castle def. Moanalua 14-21, 21-16, 15-12

OIA WEST

Monday

Boys Varsity

Radford def. Pearl City 22-25, 25-22,

25-23, 25-22

Waianae def. Nanakuli 18-25, 26-27,

25-14, 25-10, 15-11

Boys JV

Radford def. Pearl City 21-11, 21-13

Waianae def. Nanakuli 14-21, 21-20, 15-10

BIIF

Monday

Boys Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Hilo 24-26,

25-22, 25-22, 25-17

Boys JV

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Hilo 25-20, 25-18

SOFTBALL

ILH

Varsity II

Pac-Five 13, Kamehameha-White 5

At Sand Island Field

W—Kylie Oshita.

Leading hitters—P5: Oshita 3 runs; Mauliola Zuttermeister 2b, 2 runs; Kaimana Siu 4-4, 2b, 2 3bs, 3 runs, 6 RBIs; Kate Iida 2-4, 3b, 2 RBIs; Myla Suapaia 2-4; Emily Akiau 2-5, 2b; Brooklyn Opetaia 2-3, 2 runs. KSW: A. Sibayan 2-3; R. Gray 3b; Siva Gaea HR.

Kamehameha-Blue 9, Sacred Hearts 2

At Sand Island Field

W—Rylie Teramoto.

Leading hitters—KSB: Kelsey Kaluna-

Thomas 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Mya Kishida 3-4, 2 3bs, 2 runs; Kalea Hope Morinaga-

Omori 2b; Teramoto 2b. SHA: Kylee Maene-Kido 2b.

Punahou I-AA 16, Damien 5, 5 inn.

At Punahou

W—Chase Mokiao.

Leading hitters—Pun: Amber McIntosh 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Mokiao 4-4, 2 RBIs; Kamalani Brash-Kaneshiro 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Trisha Nitta 3 runs; Maddie Pitts 2b, 2 runs; Kalana Lee 2b. DMS: Jaelyn Natividad 2-3, 2 runs; Titi Tuifua 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Ry Townsend 3b.

OIA East

Moanalua 5, Kaiser 4, 8 inn.

At Moanalua

W—Eva Kamekoa.

Leading hitters—Moan: Kayla Mashino 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Meghan Castro HR, 2 RBIs. Kais: Elyse Yoshioka 4-5; Lia Hamamura 3-5, 2 RBIs.

Note: Kayla Mashino scored the winning run on a passed ball with no outs and the bases loaded.

Castle 15, Kahuku 0

At Castle

W—A. Aukai.

Leading hitters—Cast: Alena Frost 2 runs; Kylie Paris 2 runs; Kailene Berinobis 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Malia Tini 3 runs; Aiko

Yoshizumi 2 runs; Kaelee Quisano 2 RBIs; Tea Gaison-Asing 2 runs.

Roosevelt 23, Kaimuki 1, 4 inn.

At Kaimuki

W—Kara Kahahawai.

Leading hitters—Roos: Taylor-Elise

Mendoza 2-3, HR, 4 runs; 2 RBIs; Cynthia Ancheta 2 runs; Kahahawai 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Liliyah-Joy Quel-Kaina 2 RBIs; Kona

Kealoha 2 RBIs; K. Lester-Lima 3 runs;

K. Lester-Lima 3 RBIs; Chyenne Domingo 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Katherine Murakami

2 runs.

OIA West

At Nanakuli

Mililani 13, Nanakuli 0, 4 inn.

W—Makayla Pagampao.

Leading hitters—Mil: Kaui Garcia 2b,

2 RBIs; Kolbi Kochi 2-3, 2b, HR, 2 runs,

2 RBIs; Ori Mailo 2-2, 3 runs; Emma Parker 2-2, 2 RBIs; Taneia Simanu 2b. Nan: Jhanz Kaawa-Kawai 2b.

Kapolei 12, Pearl City 1, 5 inn.

At Kapolei

W— Kandi Malama-Ahlo.

Leading hitters—Kap: Kendalyn

Cordeiro-Felise 3-3, 2 2bs; Malama-Ahlo 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Kayara-Leigh Tuiloma

2 runs, 2 RBIs; De’zeyer Faagai 2-2, 2b,

2 RBIs; Hayden Imai 2-3, HR, 2 runs;

Kamana‘o Seminavage 2 RBIs; Jashia-Lee Hernando 2-3, 2 runs; Kaela Sugai 2-2, 2b, 2 RBIs. PC: Saunette Oshiro HR.

Leilehua 9, Waianae 6

At Kaala Elementary field

W—Trinity Cabana-Rodrigues.

Leading hitters—Lei: Cabana-Rodrigues 2 runs; Breeann Leong 2-2, 2b, 2 runs,

2 RBIs; Shaz Ancheta 2-4, HR, 4 RBIs; Mere Ursua 2 runs. Wain: Teizsha

Kaopuiki 2 runs; Charlie Rose Stevens 2-4, 2 RBIs; Hayden Paaluhi-Viela 2-4; Brylee-Rose Demello HR, 3 RBIs; Caylee Isham 2-4, 2b; Ry-n Uyeda 2-4, 2b; Cambry Paaluhi 2-4.

OIA Division II

Tuesday

Aiea 5, Waialua 4

At Aiea

W—Taja Souza.

Leading hitters—Aiea: Cayleigh Naito 2-4, 2b; Chrijon Peneueta 2b, 2 runs; Alina Faufata 2-3; Souza HR. Wail: Alexis Quick 3b, 3 RBIs; Blessany Meehan 3b.

Radford 17, Waipahu 0, 4 inn.

At Radford

W—Kyralee-Marie Cordeiro.

Leading hitters—Rad: Olena Umetsu 3-3, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Niueni Elisara 2-4, 3b; Emily Anderson 2-2, 2b, 3b, 2 runs; Alivia McClure 2b, 3 runs; Madalyn Lock

2 runs; Aylah Storrier 2 runs; Aubryanna Benjamin 2 runs; Sherri Marshall 3 runs, 2 RBIs.

Kalaheo 18, McKinley 7, 5 inn.

At McKinley

W—Ivi Young.

Leading hitters—Kalh: Kaylee Akiu 2-5, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Genevieve Immoos 3-5, 2b, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; Young 3 runs; Kayla Simeona 2 RBIs; Madison Uehara 3-4, 2 runs; Haylee Manoa 2-3, 2b, 2 runs. McK: Brandie Pahia-Obra 2 runs; Alex Maae 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Mary Joy Galicia 2 RBIs.

Kailua 15, Farrington 3, 5 inn.

At Kailua

W—Kailee Kalama.

Leading hitters—Kail: Juju Sumida 3-3,

2 2bs, 3b, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Maliatoa Taualii 2-2, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Emma Kapule 3-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Scottie Santiago 2-2, 2b; Kailee Kalama 2-3, 2b, 3b; Jayda Kekauoha 2-3, 2 RBIs; Linda Crawford 2-3; Shannon Inere 2 runs. Farr: Avah Tuupoina 2-3, 2b, HR, 2 runs; Rosearie Misioka 2-3, 2b.