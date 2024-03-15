Giroux pitches Hawaii to road win in Big West opener

The Hawaii baseball team’s first out-of-state and Big West Conference game of the season was a success today thanks to a pitcher making his first start of the season.
Alex Giroux allowed four hits with two walks and three strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings as Hawaii beat CSU Bakersfield 2-0 in Bakersfield, Calif.
Giroux, a junior right-hander, threw 108 pitches and was removed with runners at first and second and two outs. Itsuki Takemoto came on and recorded a three-pitch strikeout to end the eighth. He put two on in the ninth, but escaped for his fourth save.
The Rainbow Warriors (11-6) have won six of their past seven.
Giroux, a sinker/slider pitcher, had made six relief appearances with a 4.24 ERA over 17 innings. He threw 3 2/3 innings and 58 pitches March 8 against Rice for his longest outing and most pitches thrown this season.
Prior to the eighth, the only trouble Giroux (3-0) got into came in the third when the Roadrunners (3-15) had two runners on and one out. He got a flyout and a groundout to end the threat.
Hawaii’s only road game came Feb. 28, a 15-2 victory at Hawaii Hilo.
The Rainbow Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the first on Jake Tsukada’s two-out single off the second baseman’s glove that scored Austin Machado.
UH went up 2-0 in the fourth on Stone Miyao’s single to left that scored Tsukada, who reached on a bunt single, advanced to second on an errant throw by the pitcher and reached third on a balk.
The Rainbow Warriors had two runners in scoring position and one out in the seventh, but Roadrunners starter Ryan Verdugo got a strikeout and groundout to escape the jam.
In the ninth, CSU Bakersfield had runners at first and second with one out, but Takemoto got a flyout and swinging strike three to end it.
The three-game series continues today at 10 a.m. The series finale Sunday also will be at 10 a.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.