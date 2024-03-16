Man charged after 9-hour standoff with police in Hilo

The Hawaii Island police have charged 45-year-old Justin Makoto Pittullo with first-degree terroristic threatening, harassment and violation of a civil-temporary restraining order today after an almost 9-hour standoff in Hilo late Friday night.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday night, Hilo patrol officers responded to the incident on Ponahawai St. for a report of a man threatening a female tenant, violating an active temporary restraining order.

Officers then observed that the male suspect, later identified as Pittullo, had “barricaded himself” in the upstairs portion of his home and refused to leave to speak with officers. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, Pittullo also “verbally threatened the officers” and “threatened to burn and blow up the house.”

Following Pittullo’s threats and his refusal to leave the house, police evacuated the tenants living downstairs and secured a perimeter around the home. The Hawaii Police Department’s Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiators began operations, along with Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives that responded to the scene.

Crisis Negotiators kept communication with Pittullo throughout the night’s standoff in attempts to have him surrender voluntarily, while detectives got a search warrant to enter and search the home.

A little after 7:30 a.m. the next morning, Special Response Team officers arrested Pittullo without incident. There were no injuries.

A portion of Ponahawai St. was closed during the investigation, but has since been reopened.

Pittullo’s bail is set at $14,000. He remains in police custody, and will appear in Hilo District Court Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective David Poohina of the Area I CIS by calling 808-961-2385 or emailing david.poohina@hawaiicounty.gov.