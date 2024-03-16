Letter: Why do evangelicals still support Donald Trump?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I believe there are evangelicals who profess their love for Jesus, both in Hawaii and across the nation. Read more

I believe there are evangelicals who profess their love for Jesus, both in Hawaii and across the nation. In November they will likely vote for Donald Trump, whom I consider to have the antithesis of Jesus’ character.

Evangelicals voting for Trump, please help me and others understand your logic.

Russell Stephen Pang

Ala Moana

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter