The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team opened play at the East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach, Calif., with a split. Hawaii lost 4-1 against No. 4 Florida State before defeating No. 15 Georgia State 4-1. Read more

Against Florida State, the No. 13 BeachBows were dealt sweeps on three of the five courts. Hawaii’s lone win came on the No. 5 court, where Sydney Miller and Anna Maidment defeated Caitlin Moon and Kaeli Crews.

Hawaii flipped the script against the Panthers, winning the first three matchups in sweeps. Hawaii got started with a win on the No. 4 court by Riley Wagoner and Sydney Amiatu, then followed with wins by Jaime Santer and Alana Embry on the No. 1 court and Kaylee Glagau and Julia Thelle on the No. 2 court to clinch the win.

Chong, Furtado honored by Chaminade

Terri Chong and Thomas “Chico” Furtado were inducted into the Chaminade Athletics Hall of Fame late last month.

Chong, under her maiden name Terri Bertulfo, played volleyball from 1989 to 1992. The former outside hitter is the program’s all-time kills leader with 1,487.

Furtado joined the Chaminade basketball team in 1976, the school’s first year playing against all four-year college opponents. During Furtado’s four-year career, the guard amassed 486 assists, which is third all-time, while his 5.8 assists per game average is second all-time.

In February, he guided the Maryknoll School girls basketball team to the state Division II championship.

Donez earns Gatorade basketball honor

Lahainaluna’s Lola Donez on Thursday was announced as the Gatorade Hawaii Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Donez, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, averaged 27.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game this season for the Lunas, who advanced to the Division I state tournament semifinals.

The award celebrates the nation’s top high school athletes for excellence on the court, in the classroom and in the community.

According to a press release, Donez has maintained a 3.85 GPA, is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and volunteered with World Central Kitchen, which aided the Lahaina community as it recovered from the devastating wildfires of August 2023.

Donez will play at California in the fall.

—

EAST MEETS WEST INVITATIONAL

Friday

At Manhattan Beach, Calif.

#4 Florida State 4, #13 Hawaii 1

1. Maddie Anderson/Skyler Germann (FSU) def. Jaime Santer/Alana Embry (UH) 21-13, 21-13

2. Audrey Koenig/Raelyn White (FSU) def.Julia Thelle/Kaylee Glagau (UH) 21-14, 17-21, 15-12

3. Alli Hansen/Carra Sassack (FSU) def. Julia Lawrenz/Pani Napoleon (UH) 21-17, 21-9

4. Alexis Durish/Anna Long (FSU) def. Riley Wagoner/Sydney Amiatu (UH) 21-14,\ 21-13

5. Anna Maidment/Sydney Miller (UH) def. Kaeli Crews/Caitlin Moon (FSU) 21-17, 14-21, 15-10

#13 Hawaii 4, Georgia State 1

1. Jaime Santer/Alana Embry (UH) def. Angel Ferary/Bella Ferary (GSU) 21-14, 21- 17

2. Julia Thelle/Kaylee Glagau (UH) def. Lila Bordis/Aree Keller (GSU) 21-19, 22-20

3. Julia Lawrenz/Pani Napoleon (UH) def. Elise Saga/Ayla Johnson (GSU) 21-12, 19-21, 15-8

4. Riley Wagoner/Sydney Amiatu (UH) def. Savannah Ebarb/Destiny White (GSU) 21-13, 21-15