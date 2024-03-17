Las Vegas Advisor: Mirage volcano active but faces destruction

After a lengthy hiatus that some believed would be permanent, the Mirage volcano is again erupting on the hour from 8 to 11 p.m. nightly. The volcano was dormant through much of February, due to a Super Bowl-related promotion that made use of the structure. How long it will continue to operate is unknown, as the volcano will eventually be demolished to make room for the guitar-shaped hotel tower that will signal the transition from the Mirage to the Hard Rock brand. When that will happen, though, still hasn’t been revealed.

Bellagio display: The Bellagio Conservatory &Botanical Garden has opened its spring display, dubbed “Tea and Tulips.” It features three giant flower-filled teapots pouring water into teacups on saucers, more teapots and cups scattered about, a hot-air balloon with a teacup gondola; a hummingbird dipping its beak into one of countless tulip flowers; and a three-story wedding gazebo. The display runs through May 18 and is free to view.

Peppermill honored: The iconic Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge on the north Strip was one of six restaurants singled out this year by the James Beard Foundation for an “America’s Classics Award.” The restaurant has long been known for its big food portions in the restaurant and fancy tiki drinks in the romantic bar. It’s been a location shoot for several TV shows and movies, including “Casino” and “Showgirls.”

Question: What will happen to the Tropicana’s beautiful stained-glass ceiling when the casino closes?

Answer: The ceiling’s future is currently unknown, though there have reportedly been talks of preserving it at the Neon Museum, which is the home of many of Las Vegas’ most famous retired signs. If you miss it, there’s another similar, though not quite as impressive, stained-glass ceiling at Sunset Station.

