Kahuku students give Oahu monk seal pup a name

The first Hawaiian monk seal pup born on Oahu this year, initially identified as PO1, has been named Makana.

Fifth-graders at Kahuku Elementary School named the pup, inspired by a Hawaiian saying, “He makana maikai na makou,” meaning “a lovely gift for us,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA’s nonprofit partner, Hawaii Marine Animal Response, works with local schools to name new monk seal pups while also teaching students about the endangered species.

The students’ teacher said, “each time an endangered animal has a pup, we are overjoyed at the gift we receive by the furthering of the species.”

Makana, a male pup, was born in February to Hawaiian monk seal Keolakai, also known as RK80, on Oahu’s North Shore.

Makana is a descendant of the late matriarch monk seal, R5AY, nicknamed Honey Girl, which was Keolakai’s mother. Honey Girl was found dead on a windward Oahu beach in April 2020.

“We were very excited to work with the class and give them the chance to name the first pup of the season,” said HMAR Marine Programs manager Clara Orr. “The students were incredibly creative and thoughtful with their name choice!”

As monk seal pupping season kicks off, NOAA Fisheries reminds the public to give the endangered species space — a recommended viewing distance of 50 feet for seals, and 150 feet for mom-pup pairs — on land and in water.

Sightings of Hawaiian monk seals can be reported to NOAA’s hotline at 888-256-9840.