Letter: Fix today’s issues before tackling recreational pot

I do not understand the logic. The state Health Department has advertising campaigns against cigarette smoking and vaping, as well as DUI prevention. The real difference between smoking cigarettes and marijuana is the effect. While smoking may be a health issue, marijuana carries social problems.

We do not need additional issues; our state has enough problems today.

However, the governor supports recreational cannabis.

Why legalize marijuana when we already have medical cannabis for those who need it? We are only going to add to existing problems like domestic violence, crime and mental problems. We do not have enough trained police, medical personnel and social workers to handle today’s problems — do you think we will have the capacity to handle more? Why add more issues?

Please remember that “money is the root of all evil.” Let us fix our “today” problems — do not create future ones.

Edward Lingo

Kailua

