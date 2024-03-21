Woman killed in Haleiwa hit-and-run

A woman walking along the shoulder of the Joseph P. Leong Highway in Haleiwa was fatally struck by a car in a hit-and-run early collision this morning, according to police.

The Honolulu Police Department is seeking the suspect, who reportedly was traveling south on the highway at about 3:20 a.m. and struck the woman walking in the right shoulder lane.

The motorist continued southbound without stopping to render aid or provide information, according to police, who did not provide a description of the vehicle.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact the HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

Police said it is unknown if speed, drugs, or alcohol are contributing factors, and the investigation is ongoing.

This was Oahu’s sixth traffic fatality so far this year compared with 12 at the same time last year, according to HPD.