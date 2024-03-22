EMS technician injured in head-on collision in Waianae

A city ambulance and van collided head-on this morning on Ala Hema Street in Waianae, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m., resulting in minor injuries for an EMS emergency medical technician. A paramedic who was also on board the ambulance and the driver of the van were not injured.

A separate EMS crew and ambulance treated the injured technician and took them to the hospital.

A preliminary investigation shows the van may have crossed the center line, and then hit the ambulance, according to EMS. The crew was not on a call when the crash occurred and no patients were on board.

The van appears to belong to Spectrum.

Honolulu police are investigating.