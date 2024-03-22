H-1 westbound lanes near Pearl City exit reopen after vehicle fire

UPDATE: 7:25 a.m.

All lanes of the H-1 westbound near the Pearl City exit have been reopened after a vehicle fire.

The burned vehicle was towed from the scene and no serious injuries were immediately reported.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

All lanes of the H-1 westbound near the Pearl City exit have been closed this morning due to a vehicle fire.

The state Department of Transportation sent out a notice on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly before 7 a.m.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.