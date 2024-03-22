comscore H-1 westbound lanes near Pearl City exit reopen after vehicle fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
H-1 westbound lanes near Pearl City exit reopen after vehicle fire

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:35 am
  • GOAKAMAI.ORG A screenshot of the traffic camera feed this morning shows traffic at a standstill on the H-1 westbound at the Kaahumanu overpass.

    GOAKAMAI.ORG

    A screenshot of the traffic camera feed this morning shows traffic at a standstill on the H-1 westbound at the Kaahumanu overpass.

UPDATE: 7:25 a.m.

All lanes of the H-1 westbound near the Pearl City exit have been reopened after a vehicle fire.

The burned vehicle was towed from the scene and no serious injuries were immediately reported.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

All lanes of the H-1 westbound near the Pearl City exit have been closed this morning due to a vehicle fire.

The state Department of Transportation sent out a notice on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly before 7 a.m.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

