Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Public funding for culture and arts saved

  • Today
  • Updated 6:28 p.m.

Supporters of public funding for the arts prevailed on Tuesday, when a Senate committee deferred House Bill 1807, which would have deleted the 1% of Capital Improvement Plan spending on public building renovations — typically about $2.5 million — appropriated annually for public art acquisitions and programs by the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. Read more

