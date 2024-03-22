Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Public funding for culture and arts saved Today Updated 6:28 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Supporters of public funding for the arts prevailed on Tuesday, when a Senate committee deferred House Bill 1807, which would have deleted the 1% of Capital Improvement Plan spending on public building renovations — typically about $2.5 million — appropriated annually for public art acquisitions and programs by the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Supporters of public funding for the arts prevailed on Tuesday, when a Senate committee deferred House Bill 1807, which would have deleted the 1% of Capital Improvement Plan spending on public building renovations — typically about $2.5 million — appropriated annually for public art acquisitions and programs by the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. Opposition to the cuts came from all islands, with sign-carrying advocates at the Capitol and more than 1,200 pages of testimony submitted. Keith Regan, comptroller for the state Department of Accounting and General Service, testified that “tremendous value to the public has been achieved” with the funding. Previous Story Editorial: Keep jaywalking law on the books