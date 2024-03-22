Hawaii beats Cal State Northridge in Big West men’s volleyball

Alaka’i Todd had a team-high 13 kills and Chaz Galloway had 10 digs, eight kills, six blocks and four assists to help the No. 2 Hawaii men’s volleyball team beat No. 18 Cal State Northridge 25-15, 19-25, 27-25, 25-17 tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 5,516 saw Hawaii (18-3, 1-2 Big West) get back to its winning ways stretching its home win streak to 14 in a row.

Freshman Louis Sakanoko, making his fifth start of the season and third at outside hitter, had 10 kills, seven digs, three aces and three blocks. Middle Guilherme Voss had 10 kills and seven blocks and hit .643 and Kurt Nusterer put down all six of his kill attempts with four blocks.

Hawaii won its first match since losing senior outside Spyros Chakas to a season-ending injury.

UH hit .786 with 11 kills without an error in the first set before dropping a set for just the third time in its last nine matches against CSUN (9-11, 0-3).

The two teams will play again on Saturday night at 7.