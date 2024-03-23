Big Island police arrest man after SUV crash kills passenger, injures another

Hawaii island police officers have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of negligent homicide and driving under the influence after the SUV he was operating veered out of control and flipped, killing one passenger and injuring another Thursday night.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, at 11:04 p.m., officers arrived at the scene on Daniel K. Inouye Highway where a Hilo-bound SUV had attempted to overtake another vehicle and lost control on the wet road, leaving the eastbound shoulder and rolling several times before it stopped.

A rear-seat passenger, 46-year-old Steven Jonathan of Hilo, was found unresponsive and brought to Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:28 a.m. Friday, police said.

The front-seat passenger, a 63-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was brought by ambulance to the medical center for treatment

Jonathan appeared to not be wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death, according to a police report.

The SUV driver sustained minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital for treatment.

After he was released from the hospital, he was arrested for suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide, second-degree negligent injury, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless driving, and having no vehicle insurance.

The police said Friday that he “remains in custody at this time pending further investigation.“

The news release said investigators believe that “speed, impairment, and reckless driving were the primary factors in the crash.”

This is the second traffic fatality on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway in less than a week.

An 80-year-old Keauhou woman was killed on Saturday in a three-vehicle collision at the 25-mile marker when a 2023 BMW sedan traveling east was overtaking vehicles and struck an SUV head on, which caused the SUV to strike a 2007 Chevy pickup truck.

Police urged motorists to drive responsibly and safely, especially during rainy weather.

“Before your foot touches the gas pedal, you need to be mindful that your actions might have devastating consequences to yourself or others,” said Maj. Scott Amaral in the news release. “Impaired driving is a continuing problem on Hawaii Island roads. We are doing all we can to ensure the roads are safe and need motorists to do their part as well by driving soberly and safely.”