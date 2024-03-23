comscore Letter: Money can be saved by legalizing jaywalking | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Money can be saved by legalizing jaywalking

Yet another argument in favor of allowing jaywalking is the considerable savings in labor and paint when we no longer need to paint crosswalks on Hawaii’s streets. Read more

