Letter: Money can be saved by legalizing jaywalking

Yet another argument in favor of allowing jaywalking is the considerable savings in labor and paint when we no longer need to paint crosswalks on Hawaii's streets.

I wonder, however, if Medicare will cover the cost of pedestrian accidents?

Gerrit Osborne

Waialae Iki

