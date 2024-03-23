Editorial | Letters Letter: Money can be saved by legalizing jaywalking Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Yet another argument in favor of allowing jaywalking is the considerable savings in labor and paint when we no longer need to paint crosswalks on Hawaii’s streets. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Yet another argument in favor of allowing jaywalking is the considerable savings in labor and paint when we no longer need to paint crosswalks on Hawaii’s streets. I wonder, however, if Medicare will cover the cost of pedestrian accidents? Gerrit Osborne Waialae Iki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: World Water Day reminds to conserve