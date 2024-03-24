HFD rescues injured hiker by helicopter from Olomana Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a hiker who suffered an injury on the Olomana Trail in Kailua this morning.

HFD reported that it sent five units, staffed with 15 personnel, to the scene after receiving a 911 call at 9:38 a.m. reporting that a female hiker in her 20s had been injured and could not return to the trailhead on her own. The first unit arrived at the scene at 9:50 a.m.

An Air 1 helicopter inserted rescue personnel into the hiker’s location and they transported her to a landing zone where basic life support was provided. The hiker’s care was transferred to the Emergency Medical Services at 10:21 a.m.

No other injuries were reported.

HFD offers the following safety tips:

>> Before selecting a trail to hike, assess your fitness level and hiking capabilities.

>>There are a wide variety of trails in Hawaii, so pick one that suits your level.