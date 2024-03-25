comscore Maui County attorneys request state subpoenas to manage fire response probe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui County attorneys request state subpoenas to manage fire response probe

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

Maui County attorneys say they have requested subpoenas to work with investigators hired by the state to assess governments’ response to the Aug. 8 wildfires, which killed 101 people, because the investigators have failed to follow realistic and respectful practices for gathering information. Read more

Vital Statistics: March 15-21, 2024

