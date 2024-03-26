2 bicyclists fatally struck in Ewa Beach are identified

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two bicyclists who were fatally struck Sunday morning by a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old motorist in Ewa Beach near the intersection of Fort Weaver Road and Iroquois Road.

The 62-year-old woman was identified as Naomi Meyer. The 75-year-old man was identified as James Rowland. They lived together in Ewa Beach.

The bicyclists were crossing Fort Weaver Road in a marked crosswalk heading toward the pedestrian island when they were hit.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was taken in critical condition to an area hospital, where he died.

Police said the motorist was heading west on Iroquois Road toward the intersection with Fort Weaver when he lost control of his vehicle, veered into the eastbound lane and hit a utility pole on a pedestrian island.

“The impact of the initial collision redirected the vehicle into the path of two bicyclists,” police said.

Police said speed may have been a contributing factor in the collision.